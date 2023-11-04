Cronos Price Up 13% This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and $11.51 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00034628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00022607 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011496 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

