Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of CCRN opened at $19.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.