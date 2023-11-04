Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $222,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Crown Castle by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 729,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,077,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,903,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $98.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.49.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

