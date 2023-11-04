Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

CCK stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. Crown has a 1-year low of $72.18 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.84.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,233 shares of company stock worth $2,165,315 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the third quarter worth $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Crown by 101.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Crown by 91.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

