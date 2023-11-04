Crypterium Price Hits $0.0428 on Exchanges (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $770,416.33 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,106,720 tokens. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

