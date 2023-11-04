CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Shares Down 16.7%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Free Report) was down 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 266,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 345,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.32 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post 0.0228571 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

