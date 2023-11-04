Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $130,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,480 shares of company stock valued at $25,821,132. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET opened at $212.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.89. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.74.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

