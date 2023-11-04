Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $563,429.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

