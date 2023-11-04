Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,560,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.21. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

