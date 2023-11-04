Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Curtiss-Wright updated its Q4 guidance to $2.78-2.98 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.3 %

CW opened at $203.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $156.76 and a twelve month high of $210.21.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $731,480.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

