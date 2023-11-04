Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.

CWK opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

