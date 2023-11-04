CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $70.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

