CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. CVS Health updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-$8.70 EPS.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.39. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

