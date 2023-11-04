CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $215.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as high as $177.12 and last traded at $174.79, with a volume of 382892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.73.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CYBR. KeyCorp raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.41.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.36 and a 200-day moving average of $155.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
