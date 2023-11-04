CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $180.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.25.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,368,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,515,000 after buying an additional 36,006 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after buying an additional 269,922 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,178,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,507,000 after buying an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,070,000 after buying an additional 196,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

