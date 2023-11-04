CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $215.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as high as $177.12 and last traded at $174.79, with a volume of 382892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.73.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.41.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CYBR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 456,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,482,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.25.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.