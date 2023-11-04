CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $215.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as high as $177.12 and last traded at $174.79, with a volume of 382892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.73.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.41.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.25.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
