Cybin’s (CYBN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CYBN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Cybin stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Cybin has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $147.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Cybin will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cybin in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cybin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cybin by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 58,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44,046 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

