Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

