D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,091,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,358,068 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of D.R. Horton worth $132,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at D.R. Horton
In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
D.R. Horton Price Performance
NYSE:DHI opened at $118.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
