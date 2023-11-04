D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,091,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,358,068 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of D.R. Horton worth $132,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

NYSE:DHI opened at $118.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

