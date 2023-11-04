Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Deluxe Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE DLX opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $809.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,228,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after buying an additional 143,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deluxe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,853,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,027,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,774,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Deluxe by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after buying an additional 158,927 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

