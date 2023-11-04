Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on WILYY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

About Demant A/S

WILYY opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. Demant A/S has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

