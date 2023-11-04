Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Decreased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

