Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,973 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,335 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $74.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

