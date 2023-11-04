DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.64

Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 32971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

DiamondHead Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHHC. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiamondHead Company Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

