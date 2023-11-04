Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $48.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Dine Brands Global traded as low as $43.39 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 110594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DIN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Dine Brands Global Trading Up 1.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $707.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.23.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.
Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
