Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $48.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Dine Brands Global traded as low as $43.39 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 110594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DIN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 299.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after buying an additional 548,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,052,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $707.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.23.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

