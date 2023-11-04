Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.82.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.3 %

DFS stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.74. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

