Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.82.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.74. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

