DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $9.38 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

