Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.22.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $273,045,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $160,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
Dollar Tree Stock Performance
DLTR opened at $116.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $170.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.52.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.
About Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
