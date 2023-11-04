Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $116.35 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $170.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Barclays cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

