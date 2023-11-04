Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy updated its Q4 guidance to $0.35 EPS.
Dominion Energy Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of D opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $68.42.
Dominion Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
