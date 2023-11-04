Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $38.99. Approximately 673,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 656,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

LPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $111.56 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 46.96% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,976.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,976.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,474,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

