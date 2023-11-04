Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.
RDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.
RDY stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
