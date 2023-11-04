Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair cut Driven Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.90.

DRVN opened at $11.79 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 18.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 15.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Driven Brands by 4.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 771,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 13.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

