DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.21.

DTE stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $122.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

