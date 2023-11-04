DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Lowered to $107.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.21.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DTE

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DTE opened at $100.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.21. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $122.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 462.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.