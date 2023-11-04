Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $5.55-5.65 EPS.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.76. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $727,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $339,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Duke Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 274,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,627,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 22.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

