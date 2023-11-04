Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $5.55-5.65 EPS.
Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.76. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Duke Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $727,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $339,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Duke Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 274,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,627,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 22.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Energy
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.