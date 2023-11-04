Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Lowered to $10.30 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.65 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,355.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $151,876,137.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,921,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,450,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $311,854.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,355.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 685.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

