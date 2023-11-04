Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Truist Financial

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNB. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.58.

DNB stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -162.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.33%.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $151,876,137.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,921,845 shares in the company, valued at $399,450,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,049 shares in the company, valued at $809,355.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $151,876,137.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,921,845 shares in the company, valued at $399,450,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

