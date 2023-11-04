DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.17 billion-$12.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.45 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$3.45 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

