DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

DRRX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DURECT from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get DURECT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DURECT

DURECT Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. DURECT has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 185.87% and a negative return on equity of 179.02%. On average, analysts predict that DURECT will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DURECT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,370 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 87,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DURECT by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DURECT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.