DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.60.

DXC Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

DXC opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,840,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,266,000 after purchasing an additional 162,032 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,333,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,103,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,524,000 after purchasing an additional 176,003 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,133,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,598,000 after purchasing an additional 981,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

