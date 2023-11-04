Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DND. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Dye & Durham Trading Up 4.3 %

TSE DND opened at C$10.14 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$7.46 and a 12 month high of C$23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$557.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.14.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of C$120.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 0.102976 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is -2.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$7,427,640.00. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

