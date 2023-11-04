Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGIO. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective on shares of Edgio in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Edgio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Edgio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EGIO

Edgio Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ EGIO opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Edgio has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.42.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Edgio had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $95.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgio will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Edgio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGIO. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgio in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Edgio by 28.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,534,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 1,210,539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Edgio by 419.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 44,238 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Edgio by 633.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 137,850 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgio

(Get Free Report

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.