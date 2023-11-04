Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Edison International updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-$4.85 EPS.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $64.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

