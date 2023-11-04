Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 618.36% and a negative return on equity of 207.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne purchased 154,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,161.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,438.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $986,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.