Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.20 to C$11.70 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.12.
Eldorado Gold Stock Up 2.1 %
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
