Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Roth Mkm

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Mkm from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $129.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.26. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,188. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after buying an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after buying an additional 726,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after buying an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

