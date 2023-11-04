Elena Gomez Sells 1,812 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $31,021.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Elena Gomez sold 15,787 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $276,430.37.

TOST stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Toast from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

