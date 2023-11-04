Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $557.96.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $567.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $569.78 and a 200-day moving average of $492.31. The company has a market capitalization of $538.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,329,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,933,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 160.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

